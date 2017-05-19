Steak - No God To Save album review

When so many bands bend over sideways to insist that their influences encompass everything from P-funk to Moldovan folk-rap, it’s kind of refreshing to encounter a band like Steak, who position their sound squarely in the bass-quaking epicentre of the stoner/desert rock genre.

It helps that they do it so well, of course. The looming-over-the-horizon bass fuzz of Overthrow is reminiscent of Kyuss’s Thumb, before some seriously weighty riffage kicks in and singer Kip’s formidable bellow takes centre stage.

The booming, vindictive attack of King Lizard is equally arresting, and the vengeful Living Like A Rat benefits from witchy, echoing backing vocals and, like many other tracks, a doomy, visceral heaviosity that can’t fail to thrill anyone with a love of loud.