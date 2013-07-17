Stacie Collins: Shinin’ Live!

Raw and feisty Deep South roadhouse raunch delivered with nerve-jangling aplomb found an unlikely home when firebrand Collins returned to Lake District venue the Bootleggers last October.

A set chiefly drawing on her three original albums foregrounds an impressively defiant and commanding presence that’s anchored by the Al Collins-fronted band (her husband and Jason And The Scorchers member). Booze and gasoline-fired riffs are stoked by Stacie’s own blow-a-hole-in-the-roof harmonica, but guitarist Jason Graumlich’s decorative and suggestive asides balance the rough and rowdy ways with a spiked pop sensibility (on Top Of That Mountain).

Add a triumphant, extended Jumpin’ Jack Flash and, on the accompanying DVD, a tailored-to-fit rampage through Gram Parsons’s Ooh Las Vegas and the proof of a lady excelling in a man’s world is abundant.