Stacie Collins: Roll The Dice

Acclaimed by peers from such boogie-loving southern luminaries as The Georgia Satellites and Jason & The Scorchers, you can imagine this Tennessee Americana-rocker and her band delighting club crowds with her brand of no-frills, good-time rock’n’roll.

And at times on this new studio album, she blends country wit with rock’n’roll heart in a way that stands out, as on King Of Rock’s gutsy twang. Gonna Fly also recalls Sheryl Crow in its laid-back, effortlessly infectious country pop.

Elsewhere, though, while originality isn’t an essential requirement for this kind of music, the lack of distinctive traits in her music lets it down. I mean, how many thousands of bar bands have written a song called Keep Rollin’? And I dare say you can guess what this one sounds like before you hear it.