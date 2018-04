While Lizzie Grey’s bandmates in LA group London went on to Crüe and GN’R mega-fame, the singer-guitarist formed Spiders & Snakes 25 years ago and has been polishing the band’s 70s glam-metal warhead ever since – almost to the point of hilarious parody going on their smoothly buffed ninth album’s grab-bag of softcore arachno-anachronisms.

Tracks include a remake of Angel’s 1978 hit I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore, bolstered by members of 80s outfits Steeler and Bitch.