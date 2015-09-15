Speedtrap: Straight Shooter

Coming from the ever-reliable Svart records, Straight Shooter is the second full-length from Finland’s speed metal masters.

An urgent full-throttle assault harking back to the times before thrash was fully established and bands were pushing NOWBHM riffs beyond speed limits, Speedtrap proudly wear their Teutonic speed metal influences on their denim and leather sleeves.

The resulting clash of Iron Angel and Warrant mixed with the greasy rock’n’roll pulse of Motörhead scrambles along at full force. As well as aggression and fast pace, the band manage to capture the brightness and beer-drinking sense of fun that should rightfully accompany the genre.

Unsurprisingly featuring an ex-member of contemporaries and countrymen Ranger, recently added as a second guitarist, Speedtrap maintains a frantic assault but always with a tightness and under-control groove for a maximum fist-pumping, headbanging rapid-fire battery, crowned by screaming leads and howling vocals. It’s all expertly woven together to boast a fuller sound than that of more established acts such as Enforcer and the aforementioned Ranger.