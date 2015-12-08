Sons Of Texas: Baptized In The Rio Grande

If any album should start with a “Tonight, Matthew, I’m going to be… Pantera!” then this has got to be it. Not that there’s anything wrong with that and this debut album dishes up a similar level of groove-heavy ferocity on more than a couple of occasions.

In fact, if you didn’t know, you’d surely believe that vocalist Mark Morales was actually Phil Anselmo circa 1994, awoken after being cryogenically frozen – spitting forth, as he does, the same Southern-tinged roar and lyrical bile on neck-destroying tracks like Morals Of The Helpless Kind and album opener Never Bury The Hatchet.

Of course, with the bar being set so high, no one is going to be binning their copies of Far Beyond Driven, especially when Breathing Through My Wounds succumbs to the worst kind of radio-friendly ballad clichés, but there’s enough pace, flair and grit to make Baptized… stand out ahead of many of the other mere Pantera copyists.