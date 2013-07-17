Trending

Sons Of Lioth: Large Hadron Collider Spider

Flemish myth-metal boys get serious. Sort of.

By Classic Rock 

We can’t decide if this is the best or worst record title ever, so it’s fitting that its content wavers similarly between quality in-yer-face heavy metal and pantomime-cackling battiness. So crap it’s good? Or just crap? Or actually decent?

Merry-Go-Round opens on a commanding, atmosphere-building hook – Iron Maiden influences clear in ‘maaad metal-man’ vocals (soaring over the line of good taste with notions of getting ‘ready to rock’ with ‘that elephant cock’). A sophisticated blend of power metal and melodic, classic hard rock prevails in the title track, with a quality solo climaxing in twin-lead action.

Thematically they reach beyond their founding dragons, fire’n’brimstone shtick. Pythagoras, astrology, spiders from CERN spitting venom… or something. Mythological monster mash-ups are never far, though, feasting on children’s ‘salty flesh’. Mwahaha…

There’s not enough stand-out musical mastery, but it’s a step towards the credible metal album they may have in them.