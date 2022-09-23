Sonics In The Soul is the sound of Buzzcocks rebooted and reinvigorated

Mancunian punk legends Buzzcocks keep the flag flying on riotous 10th album Sonics In The Soul

By Paul Moody
( Classic Rock )
published
Buzzcocks - Sonics In The Soul cover art
(Image: © Cherry Red)

The loss of their principal songwriter would have seen less committed bands throw in the towel. However, such is the indomitable rock’n’roll spirit of co-founder and fellow tunesmith Steve Diggle, that when Pete Shelley passed away in 2018 the Buzzocks’ future was never really in doubt. 

If anything, adversity has brought out the best in them. Recorded in London during lockdown and produced by Diggle and the splendidly named Laurence Loveless, their new album Sonics In The Soul is a riot from start to finish. 

Opener Senses Out Of Control sets the tone, all pent-up aggression and cheesewire-sharp guitars, while Just Gotta Let It Go is a menacing new-wave chug. But there’s a melodic clout beneath the bluster. Nothingness World is a Hollies-esque nugget, while the Who-like Manchester Rain is similarly civic-minded, Diggle musing on midlife concerns while caught in the inevitable local downpour. 

Factor in breezy power-pop (Venus Eye), Hawkwind-esque space-rock (Experimental Farm) and punky paranoia (Bad Dreams), and the overall result is the sound of a band rebooted and reinvigorated.

Paul Moody

Paul Moody is a writer whose work has appeared in the Classic Rock, NME, Time Out, Uncut, Arena and the Guardian. He is the co-author of The Search for the Perfect Pub and The Rough Pub Guide.