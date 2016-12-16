Son Of Man - Son Of Man album review

Son Of Man initially started as a tribute to Man founder Mickey Jones, led by George Jones, himself a Man member, alongside drummer Bob Richards. This album pays further homage – original tracks but in the Man spirit, and featuring Pale Rider, which Mickey completed before his death and featuring a solo from him. Pale Rider is located in the year 1972 and that’s where Son Of Man’s cheerful retro-boogie is situated.

The title track alludes to the onset of age, when youthfulness fades and faculties with it; ‘I can’t be nostalgic when my memory’s gone’. However, it’s impossible not to cast your mind back when faced with the straight-ahead churn of Short, Sharp Shock or the old-style recriminatory Guiding Hand. Soul To The Road begins with a lovely field recording of a mid-American lonesome train – guys, maybe drift with that a bit? – but instead, it’s quickly back to the familiar rock rails.