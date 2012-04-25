Some Velvet Morning: Allies

Does the world need another jangly-guitar anthemic-rock band? Well, yes if they can shuffle the pack like Some Velvet Morning.

Granted, this trio have a recurring tendency to go looking for what they still haven’t found, but they’ve cleverly stripped back the sound without losing power thanks to a heavy back beat and a dirty bass sound that gives their U2-style noodlings a harder edge.

It also leaves room to indulge in some 80s pop instincts that give a refreshing squeeze to songs like Hollywood, Control and Allies. And the swarthy, angular, flag-waving How To Start A Revolution also has some neat lyrical twists that lift it above your average rabble rouser.