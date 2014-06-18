Smash Fashion: Big Cat Love

It really is some trick to make the listener feel utterly at home from the opening chords and keep them in the groove for the entire kaleidoscopic ride, yet that is exactly what Big Cat Love pulls off with some style.

Several of these tunes – Stay Off My La La, Wicked Ways and, of course, the title track to name but three – sound like they’ve been beamed in from the hit parade circa 1973, no vintage production trick or guitar lick spared.

Cheeky, effervescent and just a little bit sleazy in a good way, Big Cat Love pushes all the right classic rock buttons and is simply great fun – this is unashamedly good-time rock’n’roll played with genuine flair and warmth.