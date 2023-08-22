Slipknot sound like a deranged and destructive organism on the 77-minute sensory blitzkrieg of Live At MSG

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Released to mark the 15th anniversary of their fourth album All Hope Is Gone, Live At MSG – previously released as part of the album's 10th anniversary edition, but now available on vinyl for the first time – captures Slipknot in a particularly venomous mood at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The band’s classic nine-man lineup, the late Joey Jordison and Paul Gray included, remain a benchmark for barely controlled chaos, and this 77-minute sensory blitzkrieg demonstrates why. It’s still one of the great miracles of our time that a band this obnoxious and heavy have notched up multiple chart-topping feats.

As they rip through the untamed likes of Eyeless, Get This and Purity, Slipknot sound like a single deranged and destructive organism, and it’s a spectacle as mesmerising now as it was when this album was recorded in 2009.

In particular, Disasterpiece is breathtakingly unpleasant. A few months later, Slipknot headlined Download for the first time and absolutely took the place apart. New York should have warned us what was coming. They were probably too traumatised.