Six Feet Under are still drinking blood, still getting high on new album Nightmares Of The Decomposed

Arguably death metal’s most prolific band, Six Feet Under haven’t always been an easy band to love, not least due to their propensity for godawful covers albums. Nonetheless, recent years have seen Chris Barnes’ crew hit a new level of consistency, and Nightmares Of The Decomposed continues the upsurge in killer riffs and sharp songwriting that began on 2018’s Unburied EP. Admittedly, Six Feet Under are still endearingly sloppy at times, and Barnes’s vocals are manifestly less monstrous than they were 20 years ago, but from clattering opener Amputator onwards, the band’s 17th full-length packs a fearsome punch. Both Zodiac and Death Will Follow are brutish exercises in simplicity and groove; Migraine is as woozy and oppressive as its title demands; and Drink Blood, Get High is a neatly vicious manifesto for terminally stoned miscreants everywhere.