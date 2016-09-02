Sinnergod - Sinnergod album review

Despite having three successful EPs and a slew of prolific support slots under their belts, alt-goth metallers Sinnergod have only stomped amongst the shadows of the underground. Heads will roll as they step into the light to unleash their second full-length upon the masses. Mesmerising from the jump-off, the brooding theatrics of Ultravox-meets-John Landis opener Dead Of Night segues into electro-industrial earworm Burn, which melds sinister ambience with infectious hooks.

Encouraging comparisons with Depeche Mode and Gary Numan, Mark Hampson’s soaring rasp, married to the haunting melodies of The Endless and Supernatural, is a winning formula that avoids mere homage territory. Captivating atmospherics (the Gregorian chants on We’ve Been Expecting You are genuinely eerie) and EBM nuances collide to create a sound that’s gloriously danceable at times, but there’s sufficient fret-based gymnastics running through this record’s heart to satisfy heavy tastes. Shimmering solos abound before We Don’t Have Anything’s urgent rhythms thrust forward with crunching riffs and pounding drums. Who says that sinners can’t become gods?