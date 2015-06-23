Shattered Sun: Hope Within Hatred

Ten years and numerous lineup changes would be enough to make less hardy bands call it a day, but Shattered Sun have stayed the course and finally released their debut full-length.

Fans who’ve followed them from the start may be surprised by the new, polished edge to their sound, and from the off their storming riffs are shot through with furiously executed melodies that’d give Dream Theater a run for their money.

The Ultimatum is a no-holds-barred introduction to the album, and every part of their sound has been given the commercial, high-compression treatment, right down to the double kick drum. Title track Hope Within Hatred cements the Texans as the latest players on the melodic metal scene, with a proggy piano riff in the intro and gang vocals giving way to a clean refrain. Reign Over Me and Burning Regrets are the standouts for those who like their classic metal to give way to a heartfelt chorus, but there’s plenty here for those who want wall-to-wall riffs too.