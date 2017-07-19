Shattered Sun - Evolution Of Anger album review

Formed back in 2005, this Texan six-piece have toured with the likes of Exodus and Ill Niño, secured management from Testament’s Chuck Billy and released a handful of EPs, even if it took them 10 years to release their debut album, Hope Within Hatred. They’ve also suffered some member changes along the way, including a temporary loss of co-founder and guitarist Daniel Trejo. However, his return and their inspiring new track, Burn It Down, has set them on their way again. Evolution Of Anger is a wildly strong follow-up to Hope…, injecting their KSE-like blend of muscle and melody with renewed positive energy and spirited aggression. It’s enormously emotive and vocalist Marcos Leal and co-deliver a hooky mix of raw tirades and powerful, sticky choruses. A heady mix of blistering rage, immersive harmonies and screaming fretwork, the album’s pace is relentless and lyrics are delivered with pained conviction. Declassified, Hollow Chains and Die For Nothing are particularly memorable but few of the tracks disappoint. This is a killer evolution from a band as uplifting as they are brutal.