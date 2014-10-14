Scar Symmetry: The Singularity (Phase I - Neohumanity)

Fans were pretty surprised when Scar Symmetry announced that their follow-up to The Unseen Empire would be a rapid-succession release of three concept albums called The Singularity.

The first part of this trans-humanism-themed trilogy is now here as The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity). Following an intro that wouldn’t seem out of place in a rock opera, Neohuman pretty much encapsulates what Phase I is about: superbly produced, progressive, melo-death metal, mixing power metal vibes and space age flavours, while straddling hard rock territories that even push at points into 70s American arena rock. Frontmen Roberth Karlsson and Lars Palmqvist shine, both sounding more vital than ever over the band’s tight, crushing polyrhythmic riffing, screaming solos and keyboard flourishes. While it’s repetitive at times, and some may find the lyrics and cheesy 70s moments hard to take, this is a fantastically realised album that stands on its own.

Via Nuclear Blast