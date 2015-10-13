Satan's Satyrs: Don't Deliver Us

The third offering from Virginia’s psychedelic proto-punks immediately showcases more control and structured songwriting.

The frenzied Black Flag-style rawness of previous releases is still very much evident amid frazzled and drug-fuelled Blue Cheer grooves the band have always harboured, which are now more satisfyingly at the forefront of the assault.

No doubt this is due to a tightness and chemistry developed from playing to larger audiences from extensive touring supporting Electric Wizard, with whom mastermind Clayton Burgess also shares bass duties. Long gone are the desperate howling vocals and feedback of debut Wild Beyond Belief! in favour of a more adolescent sneer reminiscent of Red Krayola or Silver Apples, which sadly at times can subdue more intense moments.

The band’s abilities shine brightest when they kick out some jammed-out sections of 60s West Coast psych instrumental passages. Don’t Deliver Us is a thrilling counterpoint to the slow drug dirges of Electric Wizard and the perfect soundtrack for a Saturday night Acid Test.