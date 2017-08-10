Sasquatch - Maneuvers album review

The fifth album from these LA tree-trunk thumpers finds them with a new drummer (Roadsaw frontman Craig Riggs), but apart from the line-up change their mission remains steadfast and resolute: to overwhelm and consume you with a towering wall of shimmering, buzzing, majestic fuzz, an almost-religious drone of thrumming electricity that sounds like the earth itself bleeding its guts out. Listeners with a limited scope on what the universe has to offer may dismiss this hunk of blistering decadence as ‘stoner rock’, but you know better, man.

Sasquatch’s most formidable weapon is frontman Keith Gibbs, a true gunslinger, effortlessly swaggering, guitar and voice like blades sinking into flesh, the ghost of all your dead heroes returned and driving a gas-belching boogie van hammered together with used leather and wah-wah pedals and bits of wisdom gleaned from chipped teeth and lost highways. The absolute killer here is Rational Woman. Any fool could see that. It’s a monster with a throbbing riff and the same sort of faraway stare that fuelled Soundgarden’s gnarliest epics, but there’s plenty more where that came from.

Pure muscle.