You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Swapping the gold lamé lounge jackets of 2019's magnificent Club Majesty for full Priest biker leathers this time round, exuberant Swedes Royal Republic have now fully assimilated the power of disco and aren't afraid to use it.

As the throbbing My House shimmers into life with slick 80s production flourishes, you know there's no denying this party invitation.

The title track boasts an irresistible thumping bass line, Wow! Wow! Wow! features a rumbling, Eddie Gunn-style riff, Freakshow brings the funk, Adam Grahn's vocal channelling David Lee Roth, F-bombs going off left, right and centre, and sitting in prime position is the astonishing, crystalline mirrorball ballad Lazerlove.

Boots, Love Somebody and Ain't Got Time are fast, riffy and eminently danceable, while full-throttle love song Electra sets up closer Sha-La-La-Lady, which finds the band going almost fully Kool & The Gang. Lovecop is a disco inferno, Royal Republic style.