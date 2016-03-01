Rotten Sound: Abuse To Suffer

Over two decades on and these Finns are still determined to show the kids how to grind with a vengeance in 2016.

For those who’d complain about Abuse To Suffer’s 28 minutes being quite short by today’s standards, let it be known that few of them will still be left standing at the tail-end of it. Rotten Sound may still have the most insanely greasy and fat guitar sound possible, owing large debts to the beloved HM-2 effect pedal so cherished by the Swedes, to the point where the riffs are on the verge of being totally drowned in that exuberant lava.

But the beauty of it all is that even when knee-deep in mud, they never ever lose control of a music so dense at its very core that it always seems on the brink of falling apart, especially on this, probably their rawest, yet most focused, material. Rotten Sound are everything this genre is supposed to be at its best: uncompromised and utterly extreme on all levels.

But if Abuse… stands head and shoulders above everything else, it’s first and foremost because nobody else knows how to keep a nuclear bomb on a tight leash, ready to explode like they do. This is grindcore!