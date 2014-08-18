Robert Gordon: Respect Yourself - Stax Records And The Soul Explosion

Memphis native Robert Gordon is the right person to tell the Stax Records story, and his Respect Yourself lives up to the high standards set by his Muddy Waters bio, Can’t Be Satisfied.

From its early-60s roots as a regional indie soul label, to its struggle for respect and inevitable implosion in the 70s, Gordon digs deep and tells the story with knowledge and passion.

Gordon spotlights Stax’s role as a cultural and social trailblazer, presenting the struggles of the label and artists against the backdrop of the civil rights era. We gain insight into legends such as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and Booker T & the MG’s. And he reveals the magic behind the Stax sound: musicians of all colours making joyous music together.

Via Bloomsbury