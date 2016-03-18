Rob Zombie: The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration

This guided tour of the artist formerly known as Robert Bartleh Cummings’ lysergic inner sanctum was, by his own admission, the product of the longest he’s ever spent on an album.

Evidently so, judging by the jolting sass of Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God (a backwards nod to halcyon Hellbilly days) and the commanding, fresh contagion of Well, Everybody’s Fucking In A U.F.O.

However, as gritty soundbites of an incongruous political epiphany jar with Zombie’s trademark sinister character, the atmosphere grows decidedly weary, the listener venturing onward through three filler tracks that rely heavily on tired tributes to psychedelia.

Ultimately, though, essential rock’n’roll infusions flow through Medication For The Melancholy’s heavy chaos and the consuming menace of In The Age Of The Consecrated Vampire We All Get High, as if Mr Zombie’s hallucinogenic lifeblood is finally unleashed.