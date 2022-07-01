Righteous Fool's long-shelved album will melt your face into a puddle of goo

Little-known Corrosion Of Conformity offshoot surfaces unexpectedly to bring maximum sludge to the masses

Late Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin formed Righteous Fool during a break in the action in 2009. 

Alongside guitarist Jason Browning, Mullin pulled in former COC bassist Mike Dean, effectively creating a southern stoner-rock supergroup. A single was released a year later but the album was never released. Well, here it is.

As you might expect, given the pedigree, it features a veritable mountain of sludgy riffs and thunderous, tree-trunk drumming. It is relentless, doomy, and sounds like you’re being dragged into a swamp by a giant python.

There’s a surprisingly funky cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Green Manalishi (by way of Judas Priest, naturally) and there are flashes of soul (Edict Of Worms), groovy proto-metal (Shifty) and proggy grandeur (Enter The Fool), but really this is about melting your face into a puddle of goo. And that’s exactly what it does.

