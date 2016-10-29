Red Sun Rising - Polyester Zeal album review

Ohio quintet Red Sun Rising define their sound as being “a new alternative” to today’s rock, but with sufficient nuance to guarantee the kind of longevity akin to diverse influences ranging from The Beatles to Soundgarden. With the re-release of 2015’s Polyester Zeal, they’ve melded modern-day alt-sensibilities with classic rock. Distorted riffs and fuzz-drenched vocals collide on 50-shades-of-Seether opener Push – it’s undeniably formulaic, but a hook-laden chorus ensures it remains enjoyable, while expansive melodies and driving rhythms permeate throughout the heart of Amnesia’s ode to 50s rock’n’roll. The bluesy solos and hypnotic bass hooks of Emotionless and Unnatural highlight the inimitable interplay of guitarists Ryan Williams and Tyler Valendza, but it’s anthemic first single The Otherside that stands out with a firm nod to Man In The Box-era Alice In Chains as frontman Mike Protich delivers a gloriously understated performance. Not be completely unique, but RSR’s drive and melodic fervour elevates them beyond mere pastiche.