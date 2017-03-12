Reaping Asmodeia - Impuritize album review

It must be getting overcrowded in that volatile grey area where death metal, deathcore and post-djent extremity collide. Superficially at least, Reaping Asmodeia are simply the latest in a stream of American (and Australian) bands to exploit a well-worn but hardy sound. And the Minnesota crew’s biggest problem is their prioritising of a specific sound and delivery over the crafting of memorable songs. They score highly when it comes to brutality and versatility, with moments that recall the snarling angularity of A Life Once Lost as much as After The Burial or All Shall Perish, but in comparison to recent albums by Lord Of War, Despised Icon and Carnifex, Impuritize lacks the hooks and personality to stand out. There are hints of something better here – Carnal Declivity is hostile and perverse and Collage Of Toxins is a crowd-pleaser – but overall, this formula needs more tweaks.