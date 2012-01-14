Radio Moscow: The Great Escape Of Leslie Magnafuzz

Radio Moscow are in a bit of a spot. Since their eponymous 2007 debut they have continually been tarred with the ‘I can’t believe it’s not Blue Cheer’ brush, proving how difficult it is for a band with retro ideals to be heard subjectively.

The point is that RM don’t exist to break new ground, and the artists they reference – Hendrix, Cream, Groundhogs, Iron Butterfly, Jeff Beck Group – are actually done justice by the duo’s talent and passion.

So here we are with album number three, another wild ride. The band’s vintage partiality makes opener Little Eye and follow-up No Time a frantic, fuzz-flanged one-two; later, Creepin’ tips its hat to former producer/mentor Dan Auerbach’s Black Keys project and solo output. The sparse, tribal groove of Densaflorativa leads the final charge to a punchy outro with I Don’t Need Nobody and Misleading Me.

If fellow period-plunderers Graveyard, White Denim and Rival Sons can catch a break and be deemed relevant in their own right, Radio Moscow may deserve one too.