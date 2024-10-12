"The message is clear: this is Poppy’s coronation." Alternative music's chameleonic princess lights up Aftershock day two

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

As the California sun beats mercilessly down on day two of Aftershock, the buzz around Poppy’s midday set is undeniable. The field is packed thirty minutes before she hits the stage, with security hurling full bottles of water into the sweat-drenched crowd as we wait for a performance that promises to be both fierce and festive. Poppy doesn’t disappoint.

Opening with the venomous BLOODMONEY, she immediately sets the tone: sharp, intense, and defiantly resistant to classification. This is, of course, one of her strengths; the ability to meld metal, pop, and electronica into something both fragile and fearsome is on full display. Her vocals are crisp, cutting through the distortion with a mix of shrieks, purrs, and croons that feel effortless while her band stand back on the sparse stage to give Poppy room to prowl. The crowd, packed tightly across the sun-drenched field, are in the palm of her hand.

She opts out of any between-song banter, although with a thirty-minute set, she can be forgiven for maximizing her time. The seamless flow between tracks is hypnotic, especially as she shifts from the Prodigy-sized Sit/Stay to the soaring title track of 2020’s I Disagree.

The band are dialled in, laying down punchy grooves while Poppy commands the stage, alternating between cool detachment and fiery intensity. By the time she closes with the hard-hitting duo of her massive new track new way out and closer Concrete, the message is clear: this is Poppy’s coronation and the mesmerised crowd gathered for this moment backs that up in a very big way.

Poppy’s very presence on this stage underscores the remarkable genre diversity Aftershock offers across its four days. Her fearless blending of metal, pop, and electronic elements not only earns her a rightful place here but also serves as a bridge for fans of all styles — whether they’re here for the thrash icons, hardcore heroes, or alt-rock mainstays — reminding us that the boundaries of heavy music are gloriously fluid and ever-expanding.

Poppy Aftershock 2024 setlist