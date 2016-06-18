Poison Headache – Poison Headache album review

This debut has been a long time coming and, thanks to solid songwriting, an energetic hardcore spirit and a fierce metal edge, it safely over-delivers.

Sin Eater is a powerful first single but the presence of talented guitarist Phil Sgrosso (Wovenwar, ex-As I Lay Dying) is felt strongly.

Poison Headache aren’t ones to be pinned to one genre or era; Rot With Me uses progressive samples to add atmosphere and Be Numbed provides an unexpected instrumental interlude. The band’s achingly heavy but varied musical styles make tracks like Conspirator and Gray Skies powerful, too. The vocals are tough and raw and, thanks to touches of thrash, old-school guitar solos, as well as co-guitarist/vocalist Andy Kukta’s groove and punk influences, each track is distinct, commanding and exhilarating. Discloser delivers one final surprise by moving from gentle strumming to crushing fretwork, and the full-pelt roars and pounding crescendo make for a ferocious and attention-grabbing close.