Pint Size Hero: Like A Hurricane

Rock fans’ first love might always be the visceral gut-punch of a heavy guitar riff, but who can resist a sweet melody to complement it? This south coast trio manage to produce both on their second album.

The lurching bass thunder, pummelling tempo and portentous vocal delivery of opener Get What You Take suggests a darker, heavier approach, but from there on in they let increasing shards of pop sunshine pierce the thunderclouds.

In You and Hungry blend fat-assed riffs with irresistible choruses, then the Kasabian-meets-Royal Blood glam stomp of Soul Train works off another equally effective template./o:p