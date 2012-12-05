Pig Irön: IV

Aiming to match the heaviness of the hard-rock triumvirate of Zeppelin/Sabbath/Purple is a tall order and the production on Pig Irön’s fourth album doesn’t quite put them up there.

Instead of aping the hard-hewn riffs of yore, it’s actually on more acoustic-driven songs like The Curse Of An Aching Heart that the quartet offer a sound of their own, singer Johnny Ogle much better suited to singing downbeat blues ballads.

It all comes together when they unleash their inner boogie on Diggin The Well and you just know Pig Irön kill it live, but with the likes of Black Spiders and Graveyard currently raising the retro blues rock bar, there’s heavy competition out there.