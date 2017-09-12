Pentakill - II: Grasp Of The Undying album review

Pentakillare a virtual band comprised of quirky sci-fi characters from the League Of Legends universe. Despite 2014’s Smite And Ignite proving halfbaked,… Legends fans sent it into the Billboard Top 40 and showered them with millions of Spotify and YouTube hits. Bolstered by that record’s rampant success, gaming titan Riot Games summoned their in-house composers and a roster of guests including Masterplan vocalist Jørn Lande, Battle Beast singer Noora Louhimo and drummer Tommy Lee. II… imbues hooky arena rock grandeur with generous doses of symphonic and power metal, igniting full-throttle belters like Rapid SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“66a9d852-0b64-499d-9e24-c164e1313bb4” id=“576eae9e-0387-4fd5-bca8-4e5d3e6ecb7c”>Firecannon and Mortal Reminder. There’s plenty of thrash, prog and even pop. Although largely formulaic, the fist-pumping riffs and powerhouse vocals unleash a propulsive sense of urgency. It’s exceedingly well-crafted and fun as hell.