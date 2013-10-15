Pentagram Chile: The Malefice

While the word Pentagram tends to bring to mind the US doom kings, there are several other bands with that name in countries such as Turkey and Chile. To save confusion the latter have conveniently changed their name, while more importantly finally recording their debut album – no small miracle given that they formed in 1985.

As you’d expect, the sound on The Malefice is resolutely old-school despite the effectiveness of a decent production, the results being somehow fresh yet authentic-sounding. Blending death metal with thrash and even a touch of doom-death, the band bring to mind the likes of (early-ish) Sepultura, classic Swedish death metal, Slayer and even a touch of very early Paradise Lost.

Chunky mid-paced songs twist and turn while remaining loaded with catchy, epic riffs. The lead guitars are visceral yet emotive, the percussion choppy and organic and the dynamic vocals sound like they could have come straight out of the late 80s/early 90s. A genuinely worthwhile effort that will hopefully boost this underground entity’s profile.