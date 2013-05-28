Pasadena Napalm Division: Pasadena Napalm Division

Thrash metal and hardcore fans of a certain age may find it hard not to shriek with joy at the return of DRI frontman Kurt Brecht. An appearance of Dave Grohl’s Probot album aside, Pasadena Napalm Division represents the crossover legend’s first significant project since the mid-90s, and it’s a life-affirming onslaught of razor-sharp gonzo thrash with backing vocals from Municipal Waste’s Tony Foresta.

Brecht’s edgy but conversational delivery remains a thing of wonder, but it’s the relentless stream of punishing riffs served up by Dead Horse guitarists Scott Sevall and Greg Martin that seal the deal.

Kicking off with the gloriously dumb 100 Beers With A Zombie, the PND ethos of good times and moshing ensures this debut outstrips the majority of likeminded exercises in high velocity revisionism, but there’s enough substance to suggest that Brecht is back for the long haul.