Part Chimp - IV album review

The world has changed since Part Chimp last made a record. Essentially defunct since the release of third album Thriller in 2009, the global consciousness has shifted considerably in those eight years, focusing now on a roster of increasingly sinister concerns.

In turn, the London fourpiece’s latest channels the anxieties of an unsteady world into a pounding sonic assault. Opener Namekuji is a bonerattling slice of noise-rock, drenched in grimy distortion and underpinned by tense, squalling guitar. Shades of Electric Wizard, Sabbath and Harvey Milk follow the album into the furious groove of Bad Boon, while fans of Australian soap operas of the 1990s will find much to enjoy in Bouncer’s Dream.

A brief opportunity to catch your breath can be found in Rad Mallard, which wanders into gloomy post-rock territories. Finale A Lil Bit O Justice’s foreboding thrum steadily mounts, before dissolving into a psychedelic puddle of sludge.

A must-hear for fans of glorious, horrible noise.