Pallbearer and Pinkish Black at the Underworld, London - live review

Pallbearer’s return to the UK sees their star in the ascendant, the gravity of new album Heartless dragging in new fans beyond the usual doom quarters. Synth and drum duo PINKISH BLACK [8] begin the evening with a rich, warm proggy atmosphere of cinematic scope. Despite some niggling early sound issues, PALLBEARER [9] are humble, appreciative and almost perfect. Emotions are rampant and with a set that promises to span 90 minutes, the atmosphere is electric. The Ghost I Used to Be is beautiful and Dancing In Madness allows the band to showcase mournful synths while a surprise showing of Fear & Fury from last year’s limited EP is a welcome addition. A Plea For Understanding pulls together everything that makes Pallbearer special and in Brett Campbell the band have a voice that soars with such an exquisite heartache that keeping your emotions in check becomes a monumental struggle. Tonight the band are exceptional and however far into the firmament they have yet to climb, their enraptured audience will be along for the voyage.