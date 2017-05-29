Our Hollow, Our Home, Continents and Thecityisours at The Joiners - live review

A warm spring evening looms over Southampton as THECITYISOURS [7] begin a trifecta of heavy-hitting metalcore. With their meaty melodies and muscular guitarwork, the young Londoners display an ability to interact expertly with an already raucous crowd, and their set peaks with a rowdy cover of pop bangerEarthquake by rapper Labrinth. Welsh hardcore juggernauts CONTINENTS [5] deliver an abrasive punch, yet lack the crowd-popping melody of the rest of the bill. Despite packing a plethora of crunching riffs, their aggressive style doesn’t fully resonate, only hitting its own groove during set-closer Pegasus, Pegasus. OUR HOLLOW, OUR HOME [8] are met with roars from the second they storm onstage. Hot off their debut album Hartsick, the hometown heroes provide a powerhouse performance complete with an appearance from Sam Kubrick of Shields. They project an image of the future of metalcore with a seamless blend of undiluted heaviness and singalong choruses.