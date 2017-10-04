Otherkin - OK album review

The sensational sounds of Britpop, Britrock, grunge and all those other musical demi-mondes that soundtracked the turn of the last century may be old enough to apply for official Heritage Rock status a couple of decades on, but this Irish four-piece still make a good stab at making them sound contemporary. They prove that if you have enough youthful energy and conviction, nothing ever sounds old.

The feisty brushes of Strokes and splashes of elegantly wasted Libertines cool on Treat Me So Bad and Ay Ay convince just as well as the grunge groan of Enabler and the Elastica-esque jerks of Razorhead. They’re no slouches when it comes to festival tent rocking choruses either, as Feel It and Come On, Hello prove.

Sure, they don’t have the kind of left-field originality or artistic quirks that would earn them effusive coverage in broadsheet arts pages, but they’ve got all the credentials to attract legions of sweaty pop pickers into their all-inclusive moshpit.