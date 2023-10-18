Oni's The Silver Line is an ambitiously frantic patchwork of ideas that pays off - and it's packing one hell of a dinner party guestlist

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Oni has rounded up the dream dinner party on The Silver Line. The prog-metalcore innovator has gotten experimental on his third album, fusing black metal and djent sensibilities with an eclectic flurry of genres. From Sueco’s bright glimmer of pop-punk rap on Spark to the gloriously frazzled grit of the The Dread, featuring Sikth’s Justin Hill, the album is impressively dynamic and brutally heavy.

Polar ends of the vocal scale even feature, with high-pitched Sleeping With Sirens yelper Kellin Quinn dropping in for Underneath My Skin, contrasting with Howard Jones’ distinctively deep, smooth-as-honey vocals on standout track Aura. The Silver Line is an ambitiously frantic patchwork that pays off, and sweltering closer Burns My Soul is a perfect crescendo on which to end.

FOR FANS OF: Gojira, Monuments, Lamb Of God