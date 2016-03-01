Ondt Blod: Finnmark

This full-length debut gets off to an energetic start with the catchy riffs and unique mix of vocal styles found in groove-ridden opener Svarte Daga.

Moving seamlessly from thrash through pop punk to hardcore is something these guys do without batting an eyelid. Yet somehow the album continues to sound emotionally intelligent and cohesive, and tracks like Symbola and 9900 Sodoma are rhythmic and sticky. Make no mistake, though: this album is punishingly heavy, too. These Norwegians pack a good punch and Aslak Heika Hætta Bjørn’s yells are fierce.

They are simply both party-loving and diverse in their approach. Gjengtegn is faster paced, while Kompis Med Satan has its bleak, atmospheric section and Brent Jord flies the flag for all things anthemic, courtesy of some killer clean gang vocals.

Yes, the lyrics are in Norwegian, but the angst comes across clearly as they address topics such as unemployment, self-contempt and small town pride. This is a bizarrely uplifting album full of thoughtfulness, flavour, and fun and pulls you in harder with each listen.