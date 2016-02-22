NOAH WOTHERSPOON BAND Mystic Mud

Mystic Mud is a beautifully crafted album with a southern feel that mirrors the title.

The Cincinnati-based, Hound Dog Taylor-inspired Noah Wotherspoon is a 2015 Albert King Guitar Award winner. He’s a confident songwriter and a warm vocalist who draws the listener in.

A less-is-more approach allows his melodies and solos to breathe. Mystic Mud is rooted in Delta blues, sparked by Chicago blues and shaped into his own understated, contemporary style, as exemplified by the slide-led What’s Gonna Become Of Me. He duets with Jessi Bair on the Robin Trower-influenced Dead Man’s Shoes, adds a grungy, distorted tone on Two-Face Woman and explores Mississippi hill blues on Goin’ To Mississippi.

Meant To Suffer is a swampy groove and Out Of Mind a Lennon pastiche, while Oahu Train Rag bookends an exhilarating musical journey.