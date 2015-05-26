Ninkharsag: Blood Of Celestial Kings

Continuing to pledge their support to the UK black metal scene, Candlelight Records now offer up the debut effort from Liverpudlian blacksters Ninkharsag (named after a Sumerian fertility goddess, in case you’re wondering).

Founded four years ago and with a demo and single already to their name, the band mention their Norwegian and first-wave inspirations in their bio and the material here is certainly rooted in classic black metal, though it has to be said that the results are fairly contemporary sounding, with an added touch of 90s Sweden in there too.

With an arsenal of icy but emotive riffs, the music leans toward a wall-of-sound approach to songwriting, with a solid percussive battery laying the foundation for the generally high-paced numbers.

Songs such as Tartarus Unbound and even album closer Iron Wolves highlight the group's more grandiose tendencies thanks to the regal-sounding leads, and though a touch more dynamics might make things even more memorable, there's a definite energy and fire in the belly evident here, making these a group to keep an eye on.