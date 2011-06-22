Night Ranger: Somewhere In California

Three years ago, Hole In The Sun caused a heap of controversy. Not only did Night Ranger’s fan-base largely spurn its modern rock ambitions, the album also prompted the exit of guitarist Jeff Watson, whose place on tour was taken by Winger’s Reb Beach.

Mercifully, Somewhere In California represents a return to the San Franciscan band’s signature sound – timely in this their 30th anniversary year.

Overflowing with insistent, summery choruses, sung by bassist Jack Blades and drummer Kelly Keagy, the likes of Bye Bye Baby (Not Tonight), No Time To Lose Ya and Rock‘n’Roll Tonite nod respectfully at Night Ranger’s biggest hits, though with the radiant keys of Eric Levy reined in, the irresistible video cut Growin’ Up In California pools an exuberant hook with Brad Gillis and Joel Hoekstra’s chunky, squealing guitars to provide the record’s high point.