Nidingr: Greatest Of Deceivers

While Norway will always be associated with black metal due to the incomparable role it had in relaunching the genre in the early 90s, for many diehards, its reputation now relies solely on past glories. With most of the country’s key acts having evolved into different spheres, territories like Sweden, Finland and South America have been left to claim the crown.

Nidingr, then, are a rare breed – an uncompromising and relatively traditional outfit still connected to the Norwegian old school. In fact, they were previously signed by Ulver’s Kristoffer Rygg, who makes a guest appearance here.

Featuring Teloch and Hellhammer of Mayhem, it’s unsurprising that Nidingr’s sound is defined by an angular and precise assault, the overwhelming aggression kept in check by the methodical songwriting. The organic production also allows all the components to shine, not least the bass, which is handled by not one but two members.

With an urban bitterness that recalls the likes of Thorns, it’s proof that the country still has fire in its belly.