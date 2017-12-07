Nick Oliveri - N.O. Hits At All Vol. 3 album review

Coming in at under 20 minutes long, this is the third in a series of compilations of previously unreleased or hard-to-find tracks featuring Nick Oliveri, the multi-talented and controversial character best known for being in Kyuss and Queens Of The Stone Age. This edition includes songs that influenced or are well-loved by Oliveri and sees Royale Daemons, Dwarves, Dwarves guitarist HeWhoCannotBeNamed, Kyuss Lives!, Plan B, and Melissa Auf Der Maur’s Hand Of Doom as partners in crime. Oliveri’s screams and flair arefierce but so is his enthusiasm for good hooks and groove. SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“d612f29a-5a4e-4629-b0d2-831c922079ca” id=“82aff6a3-d725-4479-af76-d0994c9dcf63”>Luv Is Fiction, with its spoken word and chunky riffs, Country as Fuck!, an energetic Southern-soaked punk rock blast, and the radio-friendly Medication are all effortlessly catchy. It’s an entertaining ride but frustratingly short.