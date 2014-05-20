Nick Moss Band: Time Ain't Free

For his tenth album in 15 years, Chicago singer-guitarist Moss continues his project of moving house from blues alley into a more diverse neighbourhood, where the music coming

The only trace of older-times blues here is Son House’s Death Letter, rendered as a rock-blues workout with little left of House’s melody. The rest is a stew of soul, blues-soul and blues-rock, the vocals divided between Moss and rhythm guitarist Michael Ledbetter (a descendant of Leadbelly), who brings a polished voice to the soul ballad I Want The World To Know and the Faces’ Bad ‘n’ Ruin. As always, the ensemble playing is tight, impeccably so in the funky closer (Big Mike’s) Sweet Potato Pie.

