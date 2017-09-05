Neon Animal - Bring Back Rock N’ Roll From The Dead album review

London band Neon Animal envision a world where we’re all young and skinny forever and Marc Bolan’s hair is still a mass of glammy curls and Guns N’ Roses are still eating hot dogs in a storage space and everybody wears pink fur coats and dreams about lost weekends with Brian Eno and Ziggy Stardust and the only way to hear the true voice of God is to listen to the Top 20 countdown on the radio. Will we get there? No. Does this album sound like we could? Yes it fucking does, man.

This is sleazy, slinky 70s glitter and 80s glam scrubbed clean with digital zap and flash, and while it's not exactly reinventing any wheels, it does make 'em spin and hum majestically. Every song features a big gooey chorus and rampant guitar heroism, but the pick to click for sheer audacity is the brilliantly titled opener 'I'm Killing Myself & Everyone Is Helping Me.