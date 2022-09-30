Monster Truck's Warriors offers the escapism we could all do with right now

If you’re looking for subtlety and nuance, then keep on walking, because coyness is not Monster Truck’s style, as their name alone implies and their fourth album confirms amply. Rammed with old-school riffs, joyful gang vocals and choruses crafted with beer-sodden festival crowds in mind, Warriors is a testosterone-fuelled celebration of rock’n’roll at its most primal, grimy and sweaty.

The opening title track is particularly Old Spice-scented, its galloping pace and battle cry of ‘We fight till we die’ married perfectly with a gleefully howling guitar solo from Dave Baksh of Sum 41 – one of several guest appearances that includes Black Stone Cherry’s Chris Robertson on the swinging, southern-spiced Get My Things And Go.

Fuzz Mountain tugs at the hem of Black Sabbath’s bell bottoms, but the biggest surprise here comes with Country Livin’, a full swerve towards the double-denim, self-mythologising cowboy life that sounds very much like it’ll be in a beer commercial in years to come.

While times are tough, Warriors offers the moment of pure, uncomplicated escapism we could all do with right now.