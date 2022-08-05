Mickey Jupp: Not a wasted word nor a pointless chord from a total original

Typecasting Mickey Jupp as Southend’s answer to Chuck Berry don’t get you a ride on Rage. Back in the 70s, even Lee Brilleaux from Dr Feelgood kneeled before him. Jupp offloaded the classic Legend albums, the famous 'Flaming Red Boot' produced by Tony Visconti demanding attention.

Ignored, Jupp went into semi-retirement in the Lake District.

He’s been coaxed out by these home recordings, on which Lee Dorsey and Tom T Hall influences rub alongside Jerry Lee Lewis, Waylon ’n’ Willie and such. Bar-room adultery (Like You Don’t Love Him) and unrequited love songs (Loving The Wrong Girl) are all over the piece, but The Ballad of Tutford Darnell (anag: Dartford Tunnel) is the charm.

The atypical Pilot, recorded circa 1972, is like Joan Armatrading with a 99 and double flake. Not a wasted word nor a pointless chord. Mickey Jupp is a total original.