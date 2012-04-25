Melodic Rock Round-up: June 2012

Trixter: New Audio Machine

Trixter registered a significant artistic development with their second album, 1992’s Hear!, but with the change in the musical landscape of the time, it failed to match the sales of their debut, and the New Jersey band called it a day three years later. Following a reunion of their original line-up in 2007, Trixter are yet to play in Britain, but there have been numerous glowing reports of their US gigs. Nevertheless, brave was the man who predicted the full-on excellence of New Audio Machine. Yes, against all the odds, Trixter’s first new album of original songs in 20 years is something of a revelation. Like Hear!, New Audio Machine oozes sugar-coated ditties. Including tunes co-written by Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Styx’s Glen Burtnik, the likes of Get It On, Dirty Love and Save Your Soul will have the listener grinning like a loon. There’s an unmistakable sense of joyous gratitude here, and Trixter have clearly grabbed their second chance with both hands. (9⁄ 10 )

Luley: Today’s Tomorrow

It’s great to hear from Klaus Luley again after an absence of almost two decades. Probably best remembered as the man behind the 1980s band Craaft, the German singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter brings many recognisable traits to this admirably constructed solo record. Also included is a re-recorded version of Tokyo, the signature song of his other noteworthy group of the same name. (8⁄ 10 )

George Gakis & Very Special Friends: Too Much Ain’t Never Enough

Although Gakis is backed here by a cast that includes Joe Lynn Turner, Bobby Rondinelli, James Kottak and the Alice Cooper Band’s Greg Smith (and Kip Winger co-produces), sadly the album sometimes sounds laboured, but the title song is a creditable, Whitesnake 1987-style stomper. (6⁄ 10 )

Bangalore Choir: Metaphor

Bangalore Choir were formed 20 years ago following David Reece’s dismissal from Accept. The American singer managed to gradually restore his reputation with Sircle Of Silence and Gypsy Rose before Bangalore Choir’s return two years ago. Metaphor, their second reunion album, is a cultured slice of melodic hard rock that falls just short of being heavy metal. (7⁄ 10 )

Dakota: Runaway